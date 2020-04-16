China says it appreciates G20 consensus, will make contributions to debt relief efforts

BEIJING, April 16 (Reuters) - China appreciates the G20 consensus to suspend bilateral debt payments by the poorest countries and will make its contribution to the debt relief efforts, the finance ministry said.

China’s Finance Minister Liu Kun made the remarks on April 15 during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this week, major international creditors reached an agreement to suspend debt payments of the world’s poorest countries this year to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic that has sparked the steepest downturn in the global economy since the 1930s. (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Toby Chopra)