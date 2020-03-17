China's ShFE, INE waive fees on deliveries to ease virus pressure

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) and the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) will temporarily waive transaction fees on commodity product deliveries to ease the financial pressure on market participants, according to a ShFE statement on Tuesday.

The waivers, in place from April 10 this year until Jan. 8, 2021, will apply to 16 products listed on the ShFE, including base metals, steel, gold, silver and fuel oil deliveries, as well as the INE’s crude oil and TSR 20 rubber deliveries, the ShFE said. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)