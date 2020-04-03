Healthcare
China advises foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing

BEIJING, April 3 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry is advising foreign diplomats to stop coming to Beijing, after the country temporarily banned most foreigners from entering to prevent a resurgence of a coronavirus epidemic, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that the ministry was aware of confirmed coronavirus cases among foreign diplomats in China.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

