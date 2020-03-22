China cbank official says outbreak's upward near-term pressure on consumer prices to persist

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - A Chinese central bank official said on Sunday that upward near-term pressure on consumer prices due to the coronavirus is expected to persist, but said the pressure would ease gradually and there was no basis for long-term inflation or deflation.

Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), also told a press briefing that previous policy measures to cope with virus impact had achieved significant results. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)