Bonds News
March 2, 2020 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's U.N. envoy says Beijing confident it will meet economic goals despite coronavirus

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 2 (Reuters) - China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said on Monday that while the coronavirus outbreak has had a “negative impact” on the country’s economy, Beijing was working to revitalize it and was confident it would reach its economic goals for 2020.

“Definitely the epidemic, the coronavirus, has caused a negative impact on the Chinese economy,” Zhang told a news conference at the United Nations to mark China’s presidency of the Security Council for March. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

