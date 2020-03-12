Financials
Chinese premier Li says no effort must be spared to stabilise employment

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang has said the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on China’s economy must not be underestimated, but in any case China must spare no effort to stabilise employment.

A slight fluctuation in China’s economic growth this year is not of major significance as long as employment remains stable, Li said in a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement posted on the government’s website on Thursday. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

