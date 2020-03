HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - The impact of the coronavirus epidemic on China’s economy is generally controllable and the fundamentals remain resilient, the country’s central bank said in a statement on Friday.

Domestic economy is facing increasing downward pressure while the spreading of the virus elsewhere is bad for world economy, the central bank said after it held its first quarter meeting. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siue; Editing by Catherine Evans)