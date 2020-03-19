UPDATE 1-China asks airlines to cut international flights, redirects others due to virus

(Adds details)

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Thursday it had asked airlines to reduce capacity on international flights, as part of efforts to battle the coronavirus epidemic, which has seen China grappling with a growing influx of imported cases.

The regulator said a handful of international flights on Chinese carriers scheduled to arrive in Beijing in coming days would be diverted to other airports, including Air China flights from Moscow and Paris that will arrive in Tianjin.

An Air China flight from Tokyo will be diverted for the coming three days to Hohhot, and a Hainan Airlines flight from Toronto will be rerouted to Taiyuan, it said.

China on Thursday reported no new domestically transmitted cases for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak originated in the central city of Wuhan, but said it had recorded 34 imported cases, a significant increase, including 21 in the capital.

The rise in imported cases, which have outnumbered locally transmitted cases for several days, has prompted authorities to ramp up screening for incoming passengers, who face mandatory quarantine in a designated facility for two weeks upon arriving in the capital.

During the early days of the outbreak, China was critical of other countries for cutting China flights, but the outbreak has accelerated rapidly into a global pandemic, with many Chinese returning home from overseas, including some infected with the virus.