China says to step up communication for safety of imported foods

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China will step up communications with relevant countries to ensure the safety of imported foods, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, amid concerns that imported foods may have contributed to a rise in COVID-19 infections in Beijing.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters during a daily briefing that the government will work to ensure the safety of imported food and agricultural products. (Reporting by Jing Xu, Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; editing by Jason Neely)