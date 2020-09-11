China will suspend imports from companies if frozen foods test positive for coronavirus

BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China customs said on Friday that it will suspend imports from companies for a week if frozen food products test positive for coronavirus for the first or second time.

If the frozen products test positive for coronavirus for a third time or more, imports from the producer will be suspended for four weeks, China’s General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Alex Richardson)