TIMELINE-China's battle with coronavirus on frozen food and packaging

(Adds new developments from Nov. 25) BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it discovered the coronavirus on imported products and their packaging. Below is a timeline of the coronavirus found on imported frozen food or packaging in various parts of the country from different origins. Nov.30 Boneless Argentina China Outer China's customs suspended imports from ECOCARNES S.A bit.ly/3qhKW2c Beef Customs Packaging for one week. Nov. 28 Red king Chile China Outer China's customs suspended imports from Chilean bit.ly/3mnKGMB crab Customs Packaging company PESQUERA ISLA DEL REY S.A for one week. Nov. 28 Cod Russia Dalian in Outer The goods were provided by Dalian Hongye Marine bit.ly/3fO4174 Liaodong Packaging Product Limited Company, state-owned news agency Xinhua reported. Nov. 27 Pork Tangshan in Hebei Nov.27 Basa Vietnam Wuhan in Outer Fish exported by DAI THANH SEAFOODS was shipped from bit.ly/3ml18gH fish Hubei Packaging Ho Chi Minh City and reached Wuhan Yangluo water port on Sept. 7, and on Oct. 20 was transported to Roulian storage. Nov. 27 Boneless Brazil Wuhan in Outer Beef exported by MARFRIG GLOBALFOODS S.A. from bit.ly/3ml18gH Beef Hubei Packaging Brazil in early June arrived at Shanghai Yangshan port on Aug. 26 and 29. They were then shipped to Wuhan Yangluo water port on Sept. 12, 14, and 18 and stored in Donghu Hi-Tech Zone. Nov. 25 Xinfadi Xinfadi market in Beijing city suspended sales and nL1N2IC0 market in storage of cold chain and aquatic products, 0V Beijing state-owned media reported. Nov.25 Chinese government Li Ning, deputy director at China National Center nL4N2IB2 press conference for Food Safety Risk Assessment, said the risk to LH consumers of catching the coronavirus from cold chain food products was very low and said handlers who repeatedly came into contact with the outer packaging of imported cold chain products were most at risk. Nov.25 Shrimp Ecuador Huozhou in Outer bit.ly/2V2Icat Shanxi Packaging Nov.24 Pig Head North Tianjin A Tianjin health official said two confirmed cases nL1N2IA1 America in the northern port city in November month had LJ caught the coronavirus from pig heads arriving from North America. Nov.24 Beef Tangshan in Outer Tangshan government did not name where the beef was bit.ly/3l8QYOS Hebei Packaging imported from, according to state-media reports Nov.24 Shrimp Ecuador China Outer China's customs suspended imports from Ecuadorian bit.ly/3kWzaX9 Customs Packaging company ECUAJJLI CIA.LTDA. for one week Nov. 21 Chicken Argentina Dongguan, Outer Chicken wings packaging from Argentina tested bit.ly/3kWzaX9 wings Guangdong Packaging positive for the coronavirus, state-owned Xinhua reported. Nov. 21 Chicken Russia Dongguan, Outer Chicken feet packaging from Russia tested positive bit.ly/2ISJeTr feet Guangdong Packaging for the coronavirus, Xinhua reported. Nov. 18 Beef Brazil Wuhan in Outer The goods involved were exported by FRIGOL S.A. bit.ly/3pDNyHg Hubei Packaging Nov. 18 Pomfret India Xiamen in Outer Xiamen has sealed frozen pomfret from the same batch bit.ly/3fdXUZz Fujian Packaging of fish that had earlier tested positive in Fuzhou city. Nov. 18 Boneless Argentina Xiamen in Packaging bit.ly/38SOZLW Beef Fujian Nov. 18 Seafood Hebei Hebei, a province which neighbours Beijing, will bit.ly/2IOKg3f from Nov 23 ban sales of imported frozen food from importers that don’t upload data like source and flows into a tracing system, state media reported Nov. 18 Aquatic Russia China Chinese customs stop accepting imports from a bit.ly/38WlbOL products Customs Russian fishing vessel Zaliv Vostok JSC for one week Nov. 17 Pomfret India Fuzhou in Outer Indian pomfret tested positive, state-owned Xinhua bit.ly/3lDzdZ9 Fujian Packaging reported. Nov.16 Pork Unknown Dali in Outer Pork was loaded at Shanghai's Yangshan port with bit.ly/3nxb0E8 Shaanxi Packaging some of it coming to Dali county while others to Xi'an and other locations. Nov.16 Shrimp Saudi Mudanjiang Packaging The frozen shrimp in Shenyang wholesale aquatic bit.ly/38OQhHT Arabia in market in Mudanjiang was imported via Tianjin port, Heilongjiang CCTV reported. The same batch of frozen shrimp in Tianjin also tested positive. Nov.16 Swordfis Malaysia Linyi in Food The fish was bought from an unnamed supplier in [nL1N2I2 h Shandong Fuzhou city in Fujian. 083] Nov.16 New New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said confident no [nL1N2I2 Zealand meat products were exported from the country with 00K] COVID-19, was seeking more information from Chinese authorities. Nov.16 Pork France Xiamen in Outer Unnamed supplier. [nL1N2I2 Fujian Packaging 00K] Nov.15 Shanghai Shanghai city government said all imports of what it bit.ly/3f7OP4y called "high-risk" imported cold-storage food would need to be tested for coronavirus and have packaging disinfected before being stored or sold in the city. Nov.15 Pork Argentina Xi'an in Outer [nL1N2I1 Shaanxi Packaging 06W] Nov.14 Beef and Brazil, Jinan in On beef, The goods involved were imported by a unit of Guotai [nL1N2I2 tripe Bolivia, Shandong tripe and International Group and Shanghai Zhongli 00K] New their Development Trade Zealand internal and outer packaging Nov.14 Seafood Unknown Jining in Packaging bit.ly/36Hb8dA Shandong Nov.13 Pork Argentina Zhengzhou in Outer The pork was loaded from Qingdao part, Balong cold [nL8N2I0 Henan Packaging storage. 078] Nov.13 Shrimp Saudi Lanzhou in Packaging The shrimp passed through Tianjin port customs. It bit.ly/3f5giDX Arabia Gansu was bought by Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co Ltd, entered the country on Oct. 21 and reached Lanzhou on Nov. 8. Nov.13 Cuttlefi India Outer China's customs said it would suspend imports from [nL4N2HY sh Packaging India's Basu International for one week. 2BH] Nov.12 China's National Health Commission tightened [nL1N2HZ restrictions requiring "full coverage" testing and 1I8] disinfection of imported food products, following a smattering of positive samples detected on beef, pork and seafood. The country has suspended imports of 99 suppliers from 20 countries. Nov.12 Boneless Brazil Wuhan in Outer The beef exporter was Marfrig Global Foods S.A. [nL1N2HY beef Hubei Packaging in Várzea Grande. Brazilian government 2X8] notified about the issue by Chinese authorities. Marfrig's Várzea Grande facility had been previously suspended by China over coronavirus concerns. The ban, dating from Sep. 22, was lifted on Oct. 23. Nov.12 Beef Argentina Outer Argentine authorities said they had been informed bit.ly/38QnFOE Packaging about an alleged finding by China of traces of COVID-19 on the external packaging of a shipment of the South American country's beef. Senasa, the Argentine government food safety body said that the meat in the packaging met all sanitary standards and that it is the first time that a case of this type had been registered with an Argentine product. Argentina and China have a previous agreement that if a case of COVID-19 is registered in an Argentine plant, it would halt shipments and request to be suspended by Beijing from the list of companies authorized to export to China until Senasa and then the Asian country had authorized the plant's reinstatement. Nov.10 Pomfret Indonesia China Outer China's customs suspended imports from PT Anugrah [nL4N2HU Customs Packaging Laut Indonesia for one week 06R] Nov. 8 Pork Germany Tianjin Packaging Tianjin started testing cold storage food sites [nL4N2HU after a staff who handled the frozen pork tested 06R] positive. Nov. 7 Beltfish India Taiyuan in Outer Frozen beltfish imported into Tianjin from India had [nL1N2HM Shanxi Packaging tested positive for the virus, state media reported. 080] Oct. 31 Pork Brazil Weihai in Packaging Unknown supplier company [nL1N2HM Shandong 043] Oct. 31 Fish Ecuador China Outer China's customs suspended imports from FIREXPA [nB9N2BH Customs Packaging S.A., an Ecuadorian seafood product manufacturer, 015] for one week. Oct. 28 Aquatic Russia Shandong Outer China's customs suspended accepting products from [nB9N2BH products Packaging three Russian fishing vessels for a week. 015] Oct. 28 Aquatic Netherlan Shandong Outer China's customs suspended accepting products from bit.ly/35EFluB products ds Packaging one warehouse in the Netherlands for a week . Oct. 1 Boneless Brazil China Outer China stopped accepting import applications from [nB9N2GK beef Customs Packaging Brazilian company Minerva S.A for a week. 00V] Sept. 25 Hairtail Brazil Outer China stopped accepting import applications from [nL3N2GH fish Packaging Brazilian company Monteiro Industria de Pescados Ltd 06X] for a week from Sept 26. Sept. 20 Squid Russia Jilin in Packaging The Changchun COVID-19 prevention office said the bit.ly/38Mt4WV Changchun squid had been imported from Russia by a company in Hunchun city and brought to the provincial capital. Sept. 11 Chinese customs have said they will suspend imports bit.ly/32QzYGB from companies for a week if frozen food products test positive, and for a month if a supplier's products test positive for a third time or more. Aug. 13 White Ecuador Xian in Outer [nS0N2F0 shrimp Shaanxi Packaging 038][nS0 N2EH00K] [nL1N2F S16B] Aug. 13 Chicken Brazil Shenzhen in Food and Chinese authorities identified a meat plant owned by bit.ly/3pzynyM wings Guangdong packaging Brazilian unlisted company as the source of the chicken wings. Brazil said it had not been officially notified and that it was seeking clarification from Chinese authorities. Brazil later asked for proof that chicken wings had coronavirus. Aug. 10 White Ecuador Wuhu in Outer CCTV reported that imported frozen shrimp from bit.ly/3kAA9vP shrimp Anhui Packaging Ecuador at a restaurant in Wuhu city tested positive. July 16 White Ecuador Yunnan Outer Producers included Industrial Pesquera Santa bit.ly/2Iyve1J shrimp Packaging Priscila S.A, Empacreci S.A, Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad Anonima Edpacif S.A. July 14 White Ecuador Chongqing Outer bit.ly/3pDus3V shrimp Packaging July 3 White Ecuador Xiamen in Outer Producers were Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila bit.ly/3pDus3V shrimp Fujian Packaging S.A and Empacreci S.A July 3 White Ecuador Dalian in Outer Producer was Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad bit.ly/3pDus3V shrimp Liaodong Packaging Anonima Edpacif S.A (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)