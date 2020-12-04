Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TIMELINE-China's battle with coronavirus on frozen food and packaging

By Reuters Staff

 (Adds new developments from Nov 30 onwards)
    BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it discovered the coronavirus on imported
products and their packaging.
    Below is a timeline of the coronavirus found on imported frozen food or packaging in various parts of the country from
different origins. Dec.3     Cuttlefish    Thailand     Houma in    Outer Packaging                                                          bit.ly/3ondfdQ
                                      Shanxi                                                                               
 Dec.3     Shrimp        India        China       Inner Packaging    China customs suspended imports from B-one Business   bit.ly/3mGjEAm
                                      Customs                        House Private Limited for one week.                   
 Dec.3     Cuttlefish,   Indonesia    China       Outer Packaging,   Coronavirus found on one sample taken from the inner  bit.ly/3qqjeAn
           Fish paste                 Customs     Inner Packaging    packaging of fish paste, other samples taken from     
                                                                     outer packaging also positive. Customs suspended      
                                                                     imports from PT Cita Karya Agung and PT Starfood      
                                                                     International for one week.                           
 Dec.3     Boneless      Argentina    Jingmen in  Outer Packaging    Beef exported by Amancay S.A.I.C.A.F.I to Shanghai    bit.ly/3g6sNQ6
           Beef                       Hubei                          Yangshan port on Oct. 28 and then shipped to          
                                                                     Zhengzhou city in Henan on Oct.30 and stored in       
                                                                     Duohui storage on Nov. 15.                            
 Dec.2     Pork          Brazil       Yuhuan in   On food            Pork sold at the Chengguan Zhongxin farmer's market   bit.ly/2Ie2F9A
                                      Zhejiang                       shipped from Brazil and arrived at Shanghai Yangshan  
                                                                     port on Sept. 28.                                     
 Nov.30    Boneless      Argentina    China       Outer Packaging    China Customs suspended imports from ECOCARNES S.A    bit.ly/3qhKW2c
           Beef                       Customs                        for one week.                                         
 Nov. 28   Red king      Chile        China       Outer Packaging    China Customs suspended imports from Chile company    bit.ly/3mnKGMB
           crab                       Customs                        PESQUERA ISLA DEL REY S.A for one week.               
 Nov. 28   Cod           Russia       Dalian in   Outer Packaging    The goods were provided by Dalian Hongye Marine       bit.ly/3fO4174
                                      Liaodong                       Product Limited Company, state-owned news agency      
                                                                     Xinhua reported.                                      
 Nov. 27   Pork                       Tangshan in Hebei                                                                             
 Nov.27    Basa fish     Vietnam      Wuhan in    Outer Packaging    Fish exported by DAI THANH SEAFOODS was shipped from  bit.ly/3ml18gH
                                      Hubei                          Ho Chi Minh City and reached Wuhan Yangluo water      
                                                                     port on Sept. 7, and on Oct. 20 was transported to    
                                                                     Roulian storage.                                      
 Nov. 27   Boneless      Brazil       Wuhan in    Outer Packaging    Beef exported by MARFRIG GLOBALFOODS S.A. from        bit.ly/3ml18gH
           Beef                       Hubei                          Brazil in early June arrived at Shanghai Yangshan     
                                                                     port on Aug. 26 and 29. They were then shipped to     
                                                                     Wuhan Yangluo water port on Sept. 12, 14, and 18 and  
                                                                     stored in Donghu Hi-Tech Zone.                        
 Nov. 25                              Xinfadi                        Xinfadi market in Beijing city suspended sales and    nL1N2IC0
                                      market in                      storage of cold chain and aquatic products,           0V
                                      Beijing                        state-owned media reported.                           
 Nov.25                               Chinese government press       Li Ning, deputy director at China National Center     nL4N2IB2
                                      conference                     for Food Safety Risk Assessment, said the risk to     LH
                                                                     consumers of catching the coronavirus from cold       
                                                                     chain food products was very low and said handlers    
                                                                     who repeatedly came into contact with the outer       
                                                                     packaging of imported cold chain products were most   
                                                                     at risk.                                              
 Nov.25    Shrimp        Ecuador      Huozhou in  Outer Packaging                                                          bit.ly/2V2Icat
                                      Shanxi                                                                               
 Nov.24    Pig Head      North        Tianjin                        A Tianjin health official said two confirmed cases    nL1N2IA1
                         America                                     in the northern port city in November month had       LJ
                                                                     caught the coronavirus from pig heads arriving from   
                                                                     North America.                                        
 Nov.24    Beef                       Tangshan    Outer Packaging    Tangshan government did not name where the beef was   bit.ly/3l8QYOS
                                      in Hebei                       imported from, according to state-media reports       
 Nov.24    Shrimp        Ecuador      China       Outer Packaging    China Customs suspended imports from Ecuadorian       bit.ly/3kWzaX9
                                      Customs                        company ECUAJJLI CIA.LTDA.  for one week              
 Nov. 21   Chicken       Argentina    Dongguan    Outer Packaging    Chicken wings packaging from Argentina tested         bit.ly/3kWzaX9
           wings                      in                             positive for the coronavirus, state-owned Xinhua      
                                      Guangdong                      reported.                                             
 Nov. 21   Chicken feet  Russia       Dongguan    Outer Packaging    Chicken feet packaging from Russia tested positive    bit.ly/2ISJeTr
                                      in                             for the coronavirus, Xinhua reported.                 
                                      Guangdong                                                                            
 Nov. 18   Beef          Brazil       Wuhan in    Outer Packaging    The goods involved were exported by FRIGOL S.A.       bit.ly/3pDNyHg
                                      Hubei                                                                                
 Nov. 18   Pomfret       India        Xiamen in   Outer Packaging    Xiamen has sealed frozen pomfret from the same batch  bit.ly/3fdXUZz
                                      Fujian                         of fish that had earlier tested positive in Fuzhou    
                                                                     city.                                                 
 Nov. 18   Boneless      Argentina    Xiamen in   Packaging                                                                bit.ly/38SOZLW
           Beef                       Fujian                                                                               
 Nov. 18   Seafood                    Hebei                          Hebei, a province which neighbours Beijing, will      bit.ly/2IOKg3f
                                                                     from Nov 23  ban sales of imported frozen food from   
                                                                     importers that don’t upload data like source and      
                                                                     flows into a tracing system, state media reported     
 Nov. 18   Aquatic       Russia       China                          China customs stop accepting imports from a Russian   bit.ly/38WlbOL
           products                   Customs                        fishing vessel Zaliv Vostok JSC for one week          
 Nov. 17   Pomfret       India        Fuzhou in   Outer Packaging    Indian pomfret tested positive, state-owned Xinhua    bit.ly/3lDzdZ9
                                      Fujian                         reported.                                             
 Nov.16    Pork          Unknown      Dali in     Outer Packaging    Pork was loaded at Shanghai's Yangshan port with      bit.ly/3nxb0E8
                                      Shaanxi                        some of it coming to Dali county  while others  to    
                                                                     Xi'an and other locations.                            
 Nov.16    Shrimp        Saudi        Mudanjiang  Packaging          The frozen shrimp in Shenyang wholesale aquatic       bit.ly/38OQhHT
                         Arabia       in                             market in Mudanjiang was imported via Tianjin port,   
                                      Heilongjia                     CCTV reported. The same batch of frozen shrimp in     
                                      ng                             Tianjin also tested positive.                         
 Nov.16    Swordfish     Malaysia     Linyi in    Food               The fish was bought from an unnamed supplier in       [nL1N2I2
                                      Shandong                       Fuzhou city in Fujian.                                083]
 Nov.16                  New Zealand                                 New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said  confident no      [nL1N2I2
                                                                     meat products were exported from the country with     00K]
                                                                     COVID-19, was seeking more information from Chinese   
                                                                     authorities.                                          
 Nov.16    Pork          France       Xiamen in   Outer Packaging    Unnamed supplier.                                     [nL1N2I2
                                      Fujian                                                                               00K]
 Nov.15                               Shanghai                       Shanghai city government said all imports of what it  bit.ly/3f7OP4y
                                                                     called "high-risk" imported cold-storage food would   
                                                                     need to be tested for coronavirus and have packaging  
                                                                     disinfected before being stored or sold in the city.  
 Nov.15    Pork          Argentina    Xi'an in    Outer Packaging                                                          [nL1N2I1
                                      Shaanxi                                                                              06W]
 Nov.14    Beef and      Brazil,      Jinan in    On beef, tripe     The goods involved were imported by a unit of Guotai  [nL1N2I2
           tripe         Bolivia,     Shandong    and their          International Group             and Shanghai Zhongli  00K]
                         New Zealand              internal and       Development Trade                                     
                                                  outer packaging                                                          
 Nov.14    Seafood       Unknown      Jining in   Packaging                                                                bit.ly/36Hb8dA
                                      Shandong                                                                             
 Nov.13    Pork          Argentina    Zhengzhou   Outer Packaging    The pork was loaded from Qingdao part, Balong cold    [nL8N2I0
                                      in Henan                       storage.                                              078]
 Nov.13    Shrimp        Saudi        Lanzhou in  Packaging          The shrimp passed through Tianjin port customs. It    bit.ly/3f5giDX
                         Arabia       Gansu                          was bought by Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co   
                                                                     Ltd, entered the country on Oct. 21 and reached       
                                                                     Lanzhou on Nov. 8.                                    
 Nov.13    Cuttlefish    India                    Outer Packaging    China customs said it would suspend imports from      [nL4N2HY
                                                                     India's Basu International for one week.              2BH]
 Nov.12                                                              China's National Health Commission tightened          [nL1N2HZ
                                                                     restrictions requiring "full coverage" testing and    1I8]
                                                                     disinfection of imported food products, following a   
                                                                     smattering of positive samples detected on beef,      
                                                                     pork and seafood. The country has suspended imports   
                                                                     of 99 suppliers from 20 countries.                    
 Nov.12    Boneless      Brazil       Wuhan in    Outer Packaging    The beef exporter was Marfrig Global Foods S.A.       [nL1N2HY
           beef                       Hubei                                     in Várzea Grande. Brazilian government     2X8]
                                                                     notified about the issue by Chinese authorities.      
                                                                     Marfrig's Várzea Grande facility had been previously  
                                                                     suspended by China over coronavirus concerns. The     
                                                                     ban, dating from Sep. 22, was lifted on Oct. 23.      
 Nov.12    Beef          Argentina                Outer Packaging    Argentine authorities said they had been informed     bit.ly/38QnFOE
                                                                     about an alleged finding by China of traces of        
                                                                     COVID-19 on the external packaging of a shipment of   
                                                                     the South American country's beef. Senasa, the        
                                                                     Argentine government food safety body said that the   
                                                                     meat in the packaging met all sanitary standards and  
                                                                     that it is the first time that a case of this type    
                                                                     had been registered with an Argentine product.        
                                                                     Argentina and China have a previous agreement that    
                                                                     if a case of COVID-19 is registered in an Argentine   
                                                                     plant, it would halt shipments and request to be      
                                                                     suspended by Beijing from the list of companies       
                                                                     authorized to export to China until Senasa and then   
                                                                     the Asian country had authorized the plant's          
                                                                     reinstatement.                                        
 Nov.10    Pomfret       Indonesia    China       Outer Packaging    China customs suspended imports from PT Anugrah Laut  [nL4N2HU
                                      Customs                        Indonesia for one week                                06R]
 Nov.8     Pork          Germany      Tianjin     Packaging          Tianjin started testing cold storage food sites       [nL4N2HU
                                                                     after a staff who handled the frozen pork tested      06R]
                                                                     positive.                                             
 Nov.7     Beltfish      India        Taiyuan in  Outer Packaging    Frozen beltfish imported into Tianjin from India had  [nL1N2HM
                                      Shanxi                         tested positive for the virus, state media reported.  080]
 Oct.31    Pork          Brazil       Weihai in   Packaging          Unknown supplier company                              [nL1N2HM
                                      Shandong                                                                             043]
 Oct.31    Fish          Ecuador      China       Outer Packaging    China customs  suspended imports from FIREXPA S.A.,   [nB9N2BH
                                      Customs                        an Ecuadorian seafood product manufacturer, for one   015]
                                                                     week.                                                 
 Oct.28    Aquatic       Russia       Shandong    Outer Packaging    China customs suspended accepting products from       [nB9N2BH
           products                                                  three Russian fishing vessels for a week.             015]
 Oct.28    Aquatic       Netherlands  Shandong    Outer Packaging    China customs suspended accepting products from  one  bit.ly/35EFluB
           products                                                  warehouse in the Netherlands for a week .             
 Oct.1     Boneless      Brazil       China       Outer Packaging    China stopped  accepting import applications from     [nB9N2GK
           beef                       Customs                        Brazilian company Minerva S.A for a week.             00V]
 Sep.25    Hairtail      Brazil                   Outer Packaging    China stopped accepting import applications from      [nL3N2GH
           fish                                                      Brazilian company Monteiro Industria de Pescados Ltd  06X]
                                                                     for a week from Sept 26.                              
 Sep.20    Squid         Russia       Jilin in    Packaging          The Changchun COVID-19 prevention office said the     bit.ly/38Mt4WV
                                      Changchun                      squid had been imported from Russia by a company in   
                                                                     Hunchun city and brought to the provincial capital.   
 Sep.11                                                              Chinese customs have said they will suspend imports   bit.ly/32QzYGB
                                                                     from companies for a week if frozen food products     
                                                                     test positive, and for a month if a supplier's        
                                                                     products test positive for a third time or more.      
 Aug.13    White shrimp  Ecuador      Xian in     Outer Packaging                                                          [nS0N2F0
                                      Shaanxi                                                                              038][nS0 N2EH00K] [nL1N2F S16B]
 Aug.13    Chicken       Brazil       Shenzhen    Food and           Chinese authorities identified a meat plant owned by  bit.ly/3pzynyM
           wings                      in          packaging          Brazilian unlisted company as the source of the       
                                      Guangdong                      chicken wings. Brazil said it had not been            
                                                                     officially notified and that it was seeking           
                                                                     clarification from Chinese authorities. Brazil later  
                                                                     asked for proof that chicken wings had coronavirus.   
 Aug.10    White shrimp  Ecuador      Wuhu in     Outer Packaging    CCTV reported that imported frozen shrimp from        bit.ly/3kAA9vP
                                      Anhui                          Ecuador at a restaurant in Wuhu city tested           
                                                                     positive.                                             
 Jul.16    White shrimp  Ecuador      Yunnan      Outer Packaging    Producers included Industrial Pesquera Santa          bit.ly/2Iyve1J
                                                                     Priscila S.A, Empacreci S.A, Empacadora Del Pacifico  
                                                                     Sociedad Anonima Edpacif S.A.                         
 Jul.14    White shrimp  Ecuador      Chongqing   Outer Packaging                                                          bit.ly/3pDus3V
 Jul.3     White shrimp  Ecuador      Xiamen in   Outer Packaging    Producers were Industrial Pesquera Santa Priscila     bit.ly/3pDus3V
                                      Fujian                         S.A and Empacreci S.A                                 
 Jul.3     White shrimp  Ecuador      Dalian in   Outer Packaging    Producer was Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad         bit.ly/3pDus3V
                                      Liaodong                       Anonima Edpacif S.A                                   
 

    

 (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
