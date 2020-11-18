Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

TIMELINE-China's battle with coronavirus on frozen food and packaging

By Reuters Staff

    BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China has ramped up testing of frozen foods after saying it has repeatedly
discovered the coronavirus on imported products and their packaging, triggering mass scale testing of food
and related personnel, suspension of certain imports and disruptions to trade flows.
    China, which has suspended imports from 99 suppliers in 20 countries, argues these measures are needed
to prevent more arrivals of the virus in a country that has largely contained the epidemic domestically. But
major food-producing countries are growing increasingly frustrated with China's scrutiny of imported
products.
     A seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is widely believed to be the origin of the
pandemic that emerged late last year, but the Global Times, a tabloid backed by the ruling Chinese Communist
Party, suggested this week that the presence of the virus on imported food raised the possibility that it
may have come from overseas. 
    Below is a timeline of the coronavirus found on imported frozen food or packaging in various parts of
the country from different origins.
    
 
 Date         Product     Origin   Location       Found On   Notes                                   Link
 Nov. 18.     Seafood              Hebei                     Hebei, a province which neighbours      bit.ly/38SOZLW
                                                             Beijing, will from Nov 23  ban sales    
                                                             of imported frozen food from importers  
                                                             that don’t upload data like source and  
                                                             flows into a tracing system, state      
                                                             media reported                          
 Nov. 18.     Aquatic     Russia                             Chinese customs stop accepting imports  bit.ly/2IOKg3f
              products                                       from a Russian fishing vessel Zaliv     
                                                             Vostok JSC for one week                 
 Nov.16       Pork        Unknown  Dali in        Outer      Pork was loaded at Shanghai's Yangshan  bit.ly/3lDzdZ9
                                   Shaanxi        Packaging  port with some of it coming to Dali     
                                                             county  while others  to Xi'an and      
                                                             other locations.                        
 Nov.16       Shrimp      Saudi    Mudanjiang in  Packaging  The frozen shrimp in Shenyang           bit.ly/3nxb0E8
                          Arabia   Heilongjiang              wholesale aquatic market in Mudanjiang  
                                                             was imported via Tianjin port, CCTV     
                                                             reported. The same batch of frozen      
                                                             shrimp in Tianjin also tested           
                                                             positive.                               
 Nov.16       Swordfish   Malaysi  Linyi in       Food       The fish was bought from an unnamed     bit.ly/38OQhHT
                          a        Shandong                  supplier in Fuzhou city in Fujian.      
 Nov.16                   New                                New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said      [nL1N2I
                          Zealand                            confident no meat products were         2083]
                                                             exported from the country with          
                                                             COVID-19, was seeking more information  
                                                             from Chinese authorities.               
 Nov.16       Pork        France   Xiamen in      Outer      Unnamed supplier.                       [nL1N2I
                                   Fujian         Packaging                                          200K]
 Nov.15                            Shanghai                  Shanghai city government said all       [nL1N2I
                                                             imports of what it called "high-risk"   200K]
                                                             imported cold-storage food would need   
                                                             to be tested for coronavirus and have   
                                                             packaging disinfected before being      
                                                             stored or sold in the city.             
 Nov.15       Pork        Argenti  Xi'an in       Outer                                              bit.ly/3f7OP4y
                          ne       Shaanxi        Packaging                                          
 Nov.14       Beef and    Brazil,  Jinan in       On beef,   The goods involved were imported by a   [nL1N2I
              tripe       Bolivia  Shandong       tripe and  unit of Guotai International Group      106W]
                          , New                   their                  and Shanghai Zhongli        
                          Zealand                 internal   Development Trade                       
                                                  and outer                                          
                                                  packaging                                          
 Nov.14       Seafood     Unknown  Jining in      Packaging                                          [nL1N2I
                                   Shandong                                                          200K]
 Nov.13       Pork        Argenti  Zhengzhou in   Outer      The pork was loaded from Qingdao part,  bit.ly/36Hb8dA
                          ne       Henan          Packaging  Balong cold storage.                    
 Nov.13       Shrimp      Saudi    Lanzhou in     Packaging  The shrimp passed through Tianjin port  [nL8N2I
                          Arabia   Gansu                     customs. It was bought by Zhanjiang     0078]
                                                             Guolian Aquatic Products Co Ltd,        
                                                             entered the country on Oct. 21 and      
                                                             reached Lanzhou on Nov. 8.              
 Nov.13       Cuttlefish  India                   Outer      China's customs said it would suspend   bit.ly/3f5giDX
                                                  Packaging  imports from India's Basu               
                                                             International for one week.             
 Nov.12                                                      China's National Health Commission      [nL4N2H
                                                             tightened restrictions requiring "full  Y2BH]
                                                             coverage" testing and disinfection of   
                                                             imported food products, following a     
                                                             smattering of positive samples          
                                                             detected on beef, pork and seafood.     
                                                             The country has suspended imports of    
                                                             99 suppliers from 20 countries.         
 Nov.12       Boneless    Brazil   Wuhan in       Outer      The beef exporter was Marfrig Global    [nL1N2H
              beef                 Hubei          Packaging  Foods S.A.            in Várzea         Z1I8]
                                                             Grande. Brazilian government notified   
                                                             about the issue by Chinese              
                                                             authorities. Marfrig's Várzea Grande    
                                                             facility had been previously suspended  
                                                             by China over coronavirus concerns.     
                                                             The ban, dating from Sep. 22, was       
                                                             lifted on Oct. 23.                      
 Nov.12       Beef        Argenti                 Outer      Argentine authorities said they had     [nL1N2H
                          ne                      Packaging  been informed about an alleged finding  Y2X8]
                                                             by China of traces of COVID-19 on the   
                                                             external packaging of a shipment of     
                                                             the South American country's beef.      
                                                             Senasa, the Argentine government food   
                                                             safety body said that the meat in the   
                                                             packaging met all sanitary standards    
                                                             and that it is the first time that a    
                                                             case of this type had been registered   
                                                             with an Argentine product. Argentina    
                                                             and China have a previous agreement     
                                                             that if a case of COVID-19 is           
                                                             registered in an Argentine plant, it    
                                                             would halt shipments and request to be  
                                                             suspended by Beijing from the list of   
                                                             companies authorized to export to       
                                                             China until Senasa and then the Asian   
                                                             country had authorized the plant's      
                                                             reinstatement.                          
 Nov.10       Pomfret     Indones  China's        Outer      China's customs suspended imports from  bit.ly/38QnFOE
                          ia       Custom         Packaging  PT Anugrah Laut Indonesia for one week  
 Nov.8        Pork        Germany  Tianjin        Packaging  Tianjin started testing cold storage    [nL4N2H
                                                             food sites after a staff who handled    U06R]
                                                             the frozen pork tested positive.        
 Nov.7        Beltfish    India    Taiyuan in     Outer      Frozen beltfish imported into Tianjin   [nL4N2H
                                   Shanxi         Packaging  from India had tested positive for the  U06R]
                                                             virus, state media reported.            
 Oct.31       Pork        Brazil   Weihai in      Packaging  Unknown supplier company                [nL1N2H
                                   Shandong                                                          M080]
 Oct.31       Fish        Ecuador  China's        Outer      China's customs  suspended imports      [nL1N2H
                                   Custom         Packaging  from FIREXPA S.A., an Ecuadorian        M043]
                                                             seafood product manufacturer, for one   
                                                             week.                                   
 Oct.28       Aquatic     Russia   Shandong       Outer      China's customs suspended accepting     [nB9N2B
              products                            Packaging  products from three Russian fishing     H015]
                                                             vessels for a week.                     
 Oct.28       Aquatic     Netherl  Shandong       Outer      China's customs suspended accepting     [nB9N2B
              products    ands                    Packaging  products from  one warehouse in the     H015]
                                                             Netherlands for a week .                
 Oct.1        Boneless    Brazil   China's        Outer      China stopped  accepting import         bit.ly/35EFluB
              beef                 Custom         Packaging  applications from Brazilian company     
                                                             Minerva S.A for a week.                 
 Sep.25       Hairtail    Brazil                  Outer      China stopped accepting import          [nB9N2G
              fish                                Packaging  applications from Brazilian company     K00V]
                                                             Monteiro Industria de Pescados Ltd for  
                                                             a week from Sept 26.                    
 Sep.20       Squid       Russia   Jilin in       Packaging  The Changchun COVID-19 prevention       [nL3N2G
                                   Changchun                 office said the squid had been          H06X]
                                                             imported from Russia by a company in    
                                                             Hunchun city and brought to the         
                                                             provincial capital.                     
 Sep.11                                                      Chinese customs have said they will     bit.ly/38Mt4WV
                                                             suspend imports from companies for a    
                                                             week if frozen food products test       
                                                             positive, and for a month if a          
                                                             supplier's products test positive for   
                                                             a third time or more.                   
 Aug.13       White       Ecuador  Xian in        Outer                                              bit.ly/32QzYGB
              shrimp               Shaanxi        Packaging                                          
 Aug.13       Chicken     Brazil   Shenzhen in    Food and   Chinese authorities identified a meat   [nS0N2F
              wings                Guangdong      packaging  plant owned by Brazilian unlisted       0038][n
                                                             company as the source of the chicken    S0N2EH0
                                                             wings. Brazil said it had not been      0K]
                                                             officially notified and that it was     
                                                             seeking clarification from Chinese      [nL1N2F
                                                             authorities. Brazil later asked for     S16B]
                                                             proof that chicken wings had            
                                                             coronavirus.                            
 Aug.10       White       Ecuador  Wuhu in Anhui  Outer      CCTV reported that imported frozen      bit.ly/3pzynyM
              shrimp                              Packaging  shrimp from Ecuador at a restaurant in  
                                                             Wuhu city tested positive.              
 Jul.16       White       Ecuador  Yunnan         Outer      Producers included Industrial Pesquera  bit.ly/3kAA9vP
              shrimp                              Packaging  Santa Priscila S.A, Empacreci S.A,      
                                                             Empacadora Del Pacifico Sociedad        
                                                             Anonima Edpacif S.A.                    
 Jul.14       White       Ecuador  Chongqing      Outer                                              bit.ly/2Iyve1J
              shrimp                              Packaging                                          
 Jul.3        White       Ecuador  Xiamen in      Outer      Producers were Industrial Pesquera      bit.ly/3pDus3V
              shrimp               Fujian         Packaging  Santa Priscila S.A and Empacreci S.A    
 Jul.3        White       Ecuador  Dalian in      Outer      Producer was Empacadora Del Pacifico    bit.ly/3pDus3V
              shrimp               Liaoning       Packaging  Sociedad Anonima Edpacif S.A            
 Jun.18                                                      China stepped up communications with    [nB9N2D
                                                             relevant countries to ensure the        N00K]
                                                             safety of imported foods, the commerce  
                                                             ministry said, amid concerns that       
                                                             imported foods may have contributed to  
                                                             a rise in COVID-19 infections in        
                                                             Beijing. China said it would work to    
                                                             ensure the safety of imported food and  
                                                             agricultural products.                  
 
 (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
