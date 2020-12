Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group said on Wednesday that BioNTech SE agreed to supply 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, if approved, to mainland China next year.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has already received approval for emergency use in several countries, including the U.S., UK, and Singapore. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)