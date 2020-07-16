Air France-KLM group receives approval to add more flights to China - French embassy

BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM Group has received approval to add a second flight from Paris to Shanghai and a new flight from Amsterdam to Shanghai starting next week, the French embassy in Beijing said on its website.
The progress in flight arrangements between the two countries came after France started restricting Chinese airlines to one passenger flight per week on Monday, in response to curbs imposed by Beijing on French carriers.
