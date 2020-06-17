France's Penicaud: China coronavirus situation 'worrying' but French trends positive

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - The situation in China, where a second wave of coronavirus infection is feared, is “worrying” but trends in France remain positive, Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Wednesday. “We chose a progressive and controlled easing of lockdown. At this stage we are in positive momentum. I am thus working with my teams and with social partners on a lightened easing protocol for companies,” Penicaud told Radio Classique. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)