Healthcare
June 17, 2020 / 6:53 AM / in an hour

France's Penicaud: China coronavirus situation 'worrying' but French trends positive

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - The situation in China, where a second wave of coronavirus infection is feared, is “worrying” but trends in France remain positive, Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Wednesday. “We chose a progressive and controlled easing of lockdown. At this stage we are in positive momentum. I am thus working with my teams and with social partners on a lightened easing protocol for companies,” Penicaud told Radio Classique. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below