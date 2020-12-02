China says imported cold-chain food product sales need nucleic acid test report

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Imported cold-chain food products cannot be sold in China without a report showing they have undergone a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus, the country’s State Administration for Market Regulation said on Wednesday.

China has repeatedly detected the virus on packaging on products ranging from German pork knuckles to Ecuadorian shrimp, triggering disruptive import bans, even as the World Health Organization says the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)