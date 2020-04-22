China's Harbin city bans non-locals from residential zones in virus fight

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - A city in northeast China grappling with a coronavirus outbreak due to infected Chinese travellers arriving from Russia has banned non-locals and non-locally registered vehicles from entering residential zones, according to local state media.

Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, has already required that people arriving in the city from outside China or entering the city from key epidemic areas be isolated, local state media said. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)