BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - Government of China’s central Hubei province said on Friday it will lower its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to level III effective from Saturday.

Hubei, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has no confirmed cases over the past 24 days, the government said. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)