China's Hubei says infection risk persists at community and clinic levels

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - The risk of new coronavirus cases occuring in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the country’s outbreak, has not been eliminated and infection risk still persists at community and clinic levels, a government official said on Thursday.

Li Yang, an official from Hubei’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, made the comments at a press conference. They come after new local transmissions in China fell to zero on Wednesday. (Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra)