China's Hubei to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s Hubei province, epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last year, will allow industrial production to resume in some parts of the province and ease travel restrictions in those regions accordingly.

Hubei’s health commission said in a statement on Thursday that the new measures will apply to the cities of Qianjian and Shishou as well as counties of Gongan and Zhuxi. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu, Liangping Gao and Lusha Zhang; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)