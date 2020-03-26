China says will fend off coronavirus spread via highway and waterway

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China will strengthen coronavirus controls to prevent the virus from spreading via highways and waterways, state television reported Thursday, quoting a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

China will impose centralized quarantine on travellers who enter country via highways, and step up quarantine of international ships, it said.

To consolidate virus control achievements in the epicentre in Hubei province, the government wants the tracing back and identification of the origin of any newly confirmed, suspected, and asymptomatic coronavirus cases, it said. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)