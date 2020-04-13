China will step up coronavirus testing for people leaving Wuhan

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China will step up coronavirus testing and health management for people leaving Wuhan, state television reported Monday, quoting a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The government will expand nucleic acid test coverage, especially for people who leave Wuhan and who will work in teaching, the medical sectors and public services, it said.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, ended a more-than two-month lockdown last week. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)