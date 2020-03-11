China cbank says to improve bond market financing to support real economy

SHANGHAI, March 11 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it will take effective measures with the stock regulator to improve the financing function of the bond market, in an attempt to support the real economy that has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The People’s Bank of China said on Wednesday that Chinese companies have sold 236 virus-fighting bonds worth a total value of 209.5 billion yuan ($30.15 billion) as of March 10, according to a statement on its website.

The PBOC added it would continue to work with relevant departments to provide a more friendly and convenient investment environment for international investors, while strengthening monitoring for default risks.