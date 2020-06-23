Brazil beef exporter, UK pork plant suspend meat shipments to China -customs

June 23 (Reuters) - China customs said a Brazilian beef exporter and a UK pork plant have suspended exports due to coronavirus infections.

Brazil’s Agra Agroindustrial De Alimentos S.A. has voluntarily halted beef exports to China after a coronavirus infection among its workers, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on its website.

In a separate statement on its social media Weibo account, the customs department said UK’s Tulip has voluntarily suspended all pork exports to China from it’s Tipton plant in West Midlands due to a coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Shivani Singh, Colin Qian and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Tom Hogue)