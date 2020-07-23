China's NHC issues coronavirus control guidelines on meat processing firms

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China’s National Health Commission on Thursday issued coronavirus epidemic control guidelines for meat processing companies, including demanding imported livestock and poultry products must have virus-free certificates before being processed in Chinese plants.

The guidelines comes after a series of coronavirus outbreaks linked to meat processing plants across Europe and the Americas, with China banning imports from various origins.

Meat processing enterprises should keep track of the source of poultry and meat, the NHC said in a statement, and establish a complete traceability mechanism. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; Writing by Shivani Singh; Editing by Alex Richardson)