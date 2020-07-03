FACTBOX-China suspends meat imports from various origins amid COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China has banned meat imports from various processing plants in several countries in the past month, a customs document showed, as the global coronavirus pandemic hit the world's top meats processors. China most lately banned imports from a beef plant in Canada owned by Cargill Inc., and a pork processing plant in Germany run by Danish Crown, from June 28, according to a list on the website of the General Administration of Customs, updated this week. The move comes as COVID-19 infections have reached more than 10.94 million globally, with 521,125​ deaths. China's customs office had already suspended pork imports from a plant owned by German meat producer Toennies, and imports of poultry products from a plant owned by U.S.- based meat processor Tyson Inc. Imports of meat from three plants in Brazil also got banned over concerns about the novel coronavirus. Below is a full list of plants banned from exporting meats to China in June. Release Details date June 18 A plant of German food company Tönnies Group that has been hit by the novel coronavirus suspends exports of pork products to China from June 17 June 20 China suspends imports of frozen pork and products from Rosderra Irish Meats Group Ltd from June 20 June 21 China suspends imports of poultry products from a plant owned by U.S.-based meat processor Tyson Inc that has been hit by the novel coronavirus from June 21 June 23 Plant owned by Brazilian beef processor Agra suspends exports to China from June 17 June 23 Plant of Britain’s largest pork processor Tulip suspends exports of pork to China from June 17 after some workers confirmed with COVID-19 June 27 Brazil’s JBS Aves Ltda plant suspends exports of poultry and products to China from June 26 June 27 China suspends imports from a beef plant in Várzea Grande, owned by Brazil's Marfrig from June 27 June 28 Plant owned by Frigorífico Rioplatense S.A.I.C.I.F, one of Argentina's leading beef processors, suspends exports of beef products to China from June 22 June 28 China suspends imports of pork products from a plant owned by Danisch Crown Fleisch GmbH, Germany, a subsidiary of Danish food processor Danish Crown from June 28 June 28 China suspends imports of poultry products from a plant of Brazil's Companhia Minuano de Alimentos from June 28 June 28 China suspends imports of beef products from a plant in Canada owned by multi-national agriculture giant Cargill Inc from June 28 June 28 China suspends imports of pork products from plants owned by Dutch companies Van Rooi Meat B.V., VION Groenlo B.V., VION Boxtel B.V., and Westfort V.O.F from June 28 (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Tom Daly in Beijing; Additional reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo; Editing by Mark Potter)