July 3, 2020 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-China suspends meat imports from various origins amid COVID-19 pandemic

    BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China has banned meat imports
from various processing plants in several countries in the past
month, a customs document showed, as the global coronavirus
pandemic hit the world's top meats processors.
    China most lately banned imports from a beef plant in Canada
owned by Cargill Inc., and a pork processing plant in Germany
run by Danish Crown, from June 28, according to a list on the
website of the General Administration of Customs, updated this
week. 
    The move comes as COVID-19 infections have reached more than
10.94 million globally, with 521,125​ deaths.
    China's customs office had already suspended pork imports
from a plant owned by German meat producer Toennies, and imports
of poultry products from a plant owned by U.S.- based meat
processor Tyson Inc.
    Imports of meat from three plants in Brazil also got banned
over concerns about the novel coronavirus.
    Below is a full list of plants banned from exporting meats
to China in June.
    
 Release   Details
 date      
 June 18   A plant of German food company Tönnies Group that
           has been hit by the novel coronavirus suspends
           exports of pork products to China from June 17
 June 20   China suspends imports of frozen pork and products
           from Rosderra Irish Meats Group Ltd from June 20 
 June 21   China suspends imports of poultry products from a
           plant owned by U.S.-based meat processor Tyson Inc
                   that has been hit by the novel coronavirus
           from June 21
 June 23   Plant owned by Brazilian beef processor Agra
           suspends exports to China from June 17
  June 23  Plant of Britain’s largest pork processor Tulip
           suspends exports of pork to China from June 17 after
           some workers confirmed with COVID-19 
 June 27   Brazil’s JBS Aves Ltda plant suspends exports of
           poultry and products to China from June 26
 June 27   China suspends imports from a beef plant in Várzea
           Grande, owned by Brazil's Marfrig from June 27 
 June 28   Plant owned by Frigorífico Rioplatense S.A.I.C.I.F,
           one of Argentina's leading beef processors, suspends
           exports of beef products to China from June 22 
 June 28   China suspends imports of pork products from a plant
           owned by Danisch Crown Fleisch GmbH, Germany, a
           subsidiary of Danish food processor Danish Crown
           from June 28 
 June 28   China suspends imports of poultry products from a
           plant of Brazil's Companhia Minuano de Alimentos
           from June 28
 June 28   China suspends imports of beef products from a plant
           in Canada owned by multi-national agriculture giant
           Cargill Inc from June 28
 June 28   China suspends imports of pork products from plants
           owned by Dutch companies Van Rooi Meat B.V., VION
           Groenlo B.V., VION Boxtel B.V., and Westfort V.O.F
           from June 28 
 
 (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Tom Daly in
Beijing; Additional reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Mark Potter)
