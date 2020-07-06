FACTBOX-China suspends meat imports from various origins amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Adds more plants banned in table, updates paragraphs 2 and 3) BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - China has banned meat imports from various processing plants in several countries in the past month, a customs document showed, as the global coronavirus pandemic hit the world's top meats processors. China most recently banned imports from two more Brazilian pork processing plants and a pork plant owned by German meat producer Westfleisch, according to a list on the website of the General Administration of Customs, updated over the weekend. The move comes as COVID-19 infections have reached more than 11.35 million globally, with 530,858​​ deaths. China's customs office had already suspended pork imports from plants owned by German meat producer Toennies, and imports of poultry products from a plant owned by U.S.- based meat processor Tyson Inc. Imports of meat from three plants in Brazil also got banned over concerns about the novel coronavirus. Below is a full list of plants banned from exporting meats to China since the beginning of June. Release Details date June 18 Plants of German food company Tönnies Group that has been hit by the novel coronavirus suspend exports of pork products to China from June 17 June 20 China suspends imports of frozen pork and products from Rosderra Irish Meats Group Ltd from June 20 June 21 China suspends imports of poultry products from a plant owned by U.S.-based meat processor Tyson Inc that has been hit by the novel coronavirus from June 21 June 23 Plant owned by Brazilian beef processor Agra suspends exports to China from June 17 June 23 Plant of Britain’s largest pork processor Tulip suspends exports of pork to China from June 17 after some workers confirmed with COVID-19 June 27 Brazil’s JBS Aves Ltda plant suspends exports of poultry and products to China from June 26 June 27 China suspends imports from a beef plant in Várzea Grande, owned by Brazil's Marfrig from June 27 June 28 Plant owned by Frigorífico Rioplatense S.A.I.C.I.F, one of Argentina's leading beef processors, suspends exports of beef products to China from June 22 June 28 China suspends imports of pork products from a plant owned by Danisch Crown Fleisch GmbH, Germany, a subsidiary of Danish food processor Danish Crown from June 28 June 28 China suspends imports of poultry products from a plant of Brazil's Companhia Minuano de Alimentos from June 28 June 28 China suspends imports of beef products from a plant in Canada owned by multi-national agriculture giant Cargill Inc from June 28 June 28 China suspends imports of pork products from plants owned by Dutch companies Van Rooi Meat B.V., VION Groenlo B.V., VION Boxtel B.V., and Westfort V.O.F from June 28 July 4 China suspends imports of pork from Westfleisch SCE mbH Meat Center Coesfeld, a plant owned by German meat producer Westfleisch from July 4 July 4 China suspends imports of pork from a plant owned by Brazilian food company BRF SA and a JBS-owned Seara brand plant from July 4 July 4 Plant under British ABP Food Group, ABP Ellesmere suspends exports of beef to China from July 2 July 4 Plant owned by Argentinian beef producer FRIMSA S.A. suspends exports to China from July 1 July 4 Plant under Italian meat company Ghinzelli S.r.l. suspends exports of pork to China from July 1 July 4 Dutch pork producer Westfort Vleesproducten suspends exports to China from June 28; China resumes imports from Dutch pork company Westfort V.O.F. from July 4 (Reporting by Hallie Gu, Beijing Newsroom, and Tom Daly in Beijing; Additional reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)