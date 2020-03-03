Healthcare
March 3, 2020

China's Western Mining has force majeure certificate application accepted - trade body

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - A copper smelting arm of China’s Western Mining has had its application for a force majeure certificate accepted after operations were affected by the coronavirus outbreak, an official from a regional trade body said on Tuesday.

Qinghai Copper, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Mining, is one of three firms so far to have a force majeure application approved by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, an official from council’s Qinghai branch said. (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Louise Heavens)

