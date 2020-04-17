Shanghai copper stocks hit near 2-month low as Chinese demand picks up

* Shanghai copper stocks falls 4.6% w/w to lowest since Feb.21

* Lead stocks falls for 8th week straight

* Steel inventories down 5.3% w/w, fastest fall since Nov. 24

By Mai Nguyen and Min Zhang

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Weekly copper inventories in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a near two-month low, data showed on Friday, as demand picked up in top consumer China.

Copper stocks CU-STX-SGH fell 4.6% over the week to 303,366 tonnes, the lowest since Feb. 21, the exchange’s data showed, while aluminium inventories AL-STX-SGH decreased 5% to 485,802 tonnes — a six-week low.

Lead stocks PB-STX-SGH dropped for an eighth straight week to 7,888 tonnes, the lowest since Oct. 26, 2018, but the pace of decline has been falling.

Inventories of tin SSN-TOTAL-W, zinc ZN-STX-SGH and nickel SNI-TOTAL-W also fell.

FERROUS

Stocks of five main steel products held by Chinese traders stood at 21.28 million tonnes as of Thursday, a fall of 5.3% from a week ago. The drop was also at its quickest rate since the week ended Nov. 24, according to Mysteel consultancy’s data.

Construction rebar inventories fell by 693,000 tonnes to 11.42 million tonnes this week, while hot-rolled coil, mainly used in the manufacturing sector, dropped to 3.69 million tonnes.

Nearly 100% of big firms and more than 80% medium-sized firms have resumed production despite logistics issues and falling orders, said Mao Shengyong, a spokesman from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, at a press conference.

Digger sales in the country surged 11.6% in March on an annual basis, along with improving trade situation in early April, Mao said.

Higher digger sales highlights an increase in construction activities in the near future, which will boost steel consumption.

“Next, we will roll out stronger policies based on changes of the situation. So (we) can expect economy will further recover, improve and continue the positive trend,” he added.