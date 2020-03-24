Healthcare
China says most of its imported coronavirus cases involve Chinese nationals

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that most of the so-called imported cases of the coronavirus reported in the country so far involve Chinese nationals who have traveled to China from overseas.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that 380 of the 427 imported coronavirus cases involve Chinese nationals, without elaborating further. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

