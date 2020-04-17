Nickel prices get a boost from pandemic-driven ore supply tightness

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Dwindling nickel ore supply from the Philippines amid measures to contain the new coronavirus has boosted nickel prices in China despite weak demand from the stainless steel sector.

The most active nickel futures contract in Shanghai hit its highest in more than four weeks of 99,140 yuan ($14,012.72) a tonne on Friday, with market open interest at its six-week high.

“The nickel price increased ... on the back of concern about NPI supply tightness. Chinese NPI producers are reported to be cutting production due to a decreased mine supply from the Philippines,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.

NPI, which contains about 10-15% nickel, is used widely as an input material by Chinese stainless steel mills and is a cheaper alternative for refined nickel.

China’s high-grade NPI prices NPI-INRMON-ANT rose to near a one-month high of 910 yuan a tonne on Tuesday, rebounding from their lowest in more than two and a half years hit earlier this month, latest data provided by research house Antaike showed.

The Philippines, the top supplier of nickel ore to China this year, has suspended mining operations in its nickel-rich region of Surigao Del Norte since April to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to the suspension, Chinese NPI producers were already scratching their heads as Indonesia, the world’s biggest nickel ore producer and a major supplier to China until last year, stopped exports of the material from January 2020.

“Total available nickel ore inventory among 32 major high-grade NPI producers was 11 million wet tonnes, supporting only three more month’s production until July if the monthly rate is maintained at April’s level,” Lau said in a note.

Nickel ore at 14 Chinese ports as of April 10 fell to their lowest since June 2018 at 9.46 million wet tonnes, latest Antaike data updated by Refinitiv Eikon showed.

However, traders and analysts noted that demand for stainless steel, the main product that uses nickel, has not recovered strongly, and the rebound of nickel and NPI prices might be short-term.

Prices of NPI in China, the top producer of the product as of last year, have tumbled in the past few years due to rising output from rival Indonesia, where NPI production is expected to surpass that of China in 2020. ($1 = 7.0750 Chinese yuan renminbi)