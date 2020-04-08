China aims to boost domestic demand to ease coronavirus impact

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China’s government will work on expanding domestic demand and actively boosting consumption as the coronavirus pandemic makes economic development more difficult, the ruling Communist Party’s politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.

China has ample grain reserves and is fully capable of securing the supply of grain and agricultural products, it said.

Facing a complex and severe pandemic that is putting increasing downward pressure on the world’s economy, China needs to be prepared to respond to the changing external environment in the long term, it said. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Tom Daly; Editing by Catherine Evans)