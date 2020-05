BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - China will make proactive fiscal policy more effective and make prudent monetary policy more flexible to strive to achieve economic development targets this year, the ruling Communist Party’s politburo said on Friday, state television reported.

China’s development faces unprecedented challenges, it said quoting the politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Tom Daly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)