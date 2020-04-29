China will roll out measures to support economic growth in Hubei province

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China will roll out a basket of measures including tax, credit and foreign trade policies to support economic development in Hubei province, the ruling Communist Party’s politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.

Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, should speed up development in auto-making, 5G and artificial intelligence areas, it said.

China faces increasing pressure on imported coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to rapidly spread overseas, it added. (Reporting by Colin Qian and Tom Daly; Editing by Catherine Evans)