China's economic development faces new challenges as coronavirus spreads globally

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China’s economic development, especially on supply chains, faces new challenges as coronavirus spreads globally, the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo said on Friday according to a state television report.

The government will step up macro policy adjustments and enforcement in a bid to achieve full-year economic and social development targets, the politburo said.

Fiscal policy needs to be more proactive, prudent monetary policy needs to be more flexible, it said.

It will appropriately increase budget deficit ratio, guide market interest rates lower, and keep liquidity level reasonably ample, the politburo said. (Reporting by Stella Qiu, Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Catherine Evans)