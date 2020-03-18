Global spread of coronavirus poses new challenges to China's virus control and economy -state media

March 18 (Reuters) - The global spread of the coronavirus has brought new challenges to china’s prevention and control work and economic development, the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo said on Wednesday, state television reported.

China’s economy faces increasing downward pressure, it said, citing the meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The country must not allow the improving trend in coronavirus containment to reverse, state television quoted Xi as saying. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)