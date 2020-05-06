Pompeo renews criticism of China over coronavirus

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world by being more transparent about the new coronavirus, U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

“China could have spared the world a descent into global economic malaise. They had a choice but instead – instead - China covered up the outbreak in Wuhan,” Pompeo told reporters. “China is still refusing to share the information we need to keep people safe.”