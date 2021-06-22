China to keep COVID-19 border restrictions for another year - WSJ

(Reuters) - China is planning to keep its pandemic border restrictions in place for at least another year over worries of emergence of new variants and a calendar of sensitive events, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter
The provisional timeline of the second half of 2022 was set during a mid-May meeting of the country's cabinet, or State Council, the WSJ reported on.wsj.com/3xEaKs4, citing a person familiar with the matter.
