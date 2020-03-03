China calls for expansion of rice production amid measures to contain coronavirus

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that regions with good growing conditions should restore double-cropping of rice as part of its efforts to ensure food security amid ongoing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A lockdown on movement of people in the virus epicentre of Hubei province has raised concerns about spring planting of key food crops such as rice.

A central government group charged with managing the response to the virus said in a statement posted on the government’s website that regions should try to expand the planted acreage of early crop rice.