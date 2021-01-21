Shanghai reports three local COVID-19 infections on Thursday

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s business hub of Shanghai reported on Thursday three new locally transmitted coronavirus infections, as concern grows about another debilitating wave of new cases in the country.

The city had launched mass testing of all hospital workers earlier in the day, after two workers at different facilities returned “suspicious” COVID-19 test results. (Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Lusha Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)