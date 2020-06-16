Shanghai to quarantine all who arrive from mid to high-risk COVID-19 areas in China

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai will quarantine all people coming to the city from mid to high-risk COVID-19 areas in China for 14 days, a city official said on Tuesday amid concerns about a resurgence of the disease following a cluster outbreak in Beijing.

Wu Jinglei, director of Shanghai’s health commission, told reporters during a briefing individuals coming into the city from high-risk areas will be placed under centralised quarantine. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)