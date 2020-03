BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Everyone arriving in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen at its ports of entry must be tested for the coronavirus, the local government said in a statement on Tuesday.

While the number of new locally transmitted cases has slowed in China, it is grappling with rising numbers of imported cases as people bring it into the country. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)