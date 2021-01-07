REFILE-Chinese city of Shijiazhuang bans railway passengers amid COVID-19 surge

(Fixes typo in name of the city in headline, no change to text)

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Local authorities in the Chinese city of Shijiazhuang banned passengers from entering the city’s main railway station amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, state television reported on Thursday.

The city, the capital of Hebei province that is at the center of a new rise in COVID-19 infections, reported 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 new asymptomatic cases on Jan. 6, accounting for most of new infections found in Mainland China.