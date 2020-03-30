RPT-China's Sinopec says coronavirus outbreak has had severe impact on Q1

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Asia’s top refiner China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, said the coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on first quarter production and operations.

The company, which will trim 2020 capital expenditure by 2.5%, was making a detailed plan to reduce capex and would report this in April during first-quarter earnings, a company official said during a conference call on Monday. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)