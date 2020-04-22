China steel exports to see impact from coronavirus in Q2 -association

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - China’s steel exports will see the overseas impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter, China Iron and Steel Association chairman He Wenbo said on Wednesday in an online briefing.

“The coronavirus is spreading globally and China’s steel exports face pressure,” said He.

He added that although steel inventories have dropped in past weeks, they were still higher than prior years, and high stock levels may become “the normal” this year. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)