China reports 39 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, all imported

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - Mainland China had 39 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the country’s National Health Commission said, down from 46 a day earlier.

All of the new cases involved travellers arriving in China from abroad, the health authority said in a statement on Monday.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 81,093.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,270 as of the end of Sunday, up by nine from the previous day. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)