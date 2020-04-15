Chinese Labor Unrest
China reports 46 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 89 day earlier

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China reported 46 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, compared with 89 cases a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

Of the new cases on Tuesday, 36 involved travellers arriving in China from overseas. That compares with 86 imported cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 82,295 as of Tuesday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases increased to 57 from 54 a day earlier.

China does not include patients with no clinical symptoms such as a cough or a fever in its tally of confirmed cases. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

