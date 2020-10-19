Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mainland China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, same as a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a child for nucleic acid testing, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Qingdao, Shandong province, China October 13, 2020. Picture taken October 13, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 18, the same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 33 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 34 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 85,685 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

Reporting by Vincent Lee and Wang Jing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

