Mainland China reports 16 new cases of coronavirus, 14 more deaths

BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - Mainland China had 16 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 20 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860.

The death toll from the outbreak in China had reached 3,213 as of the end of Sunday, up by 14 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, there were 14 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 13 of the fatalities. (Reporting by Ryan Woo, Huizhong Wu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)